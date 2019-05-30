Pastoral visit to Stirling parish

CONFIRMATION DAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Vincent DePaul Parish in Stirling May 25 to mark the Sixth Sunday of Easter and administe the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish. The Bishop is pictured speaking with the young people at the end of Mass.
STIRLING Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Vincent DePaul Parish here May 25 to mark the Sixth Sunday of Easter. During the visit, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.