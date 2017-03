BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates vigil Mass for First Sunday of Lent at Stockholm parish

STOCKHOLM Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. John Vianney Parish here March 3 and celebrated the vigil Mass for the First Sunday of Lent. The parish history began when Immaculate Conception Parish in Franklin developed a mission in Hardyston Township in 1958 with Masses being celebrated in the Tamarack Corral, a tavern on Route 23. The church was built in 1960 on Route 23, and the mission was raised to parish status in 1961.