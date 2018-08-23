Stockholm parish welcomes Bishop

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to St. John Vianney Parish in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Aug. 18 to St. John Vianney Parish here where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrants of the Mass included: Father Matthew Twiggs, pastor of both St. John’s and St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Oak Ridge; Father Dawid Zajecki, parochial vicar of both parishes; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



The parish history began when Immaculate Conception Parish in Franklin developed a mission in Hardyston Township in 1958 with Masses being celebrated in the Tamarack Corral, a tavern on Route 23. The church was built in 1960 on Route 23, and the mission was raised to parish status in 1961.

