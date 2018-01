BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits St. Therese Parish in Succasunna to mark Fourth Sunday of Advent

SUCCASUNNA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Therese Parish here to mark the Fourth Sunday of Advent, which was marked on Christmas Eve this year. The Bishop was the principal celebrant of Mass with Father Andres Baquero, parochial vicar; Father Kevin Corcoran, priest/secretary to the Bishop; and Father Marc Mancini, pastor, as concelebrants. Assisting were Deacon Joe Pardon and Deacon Bruce Olson.