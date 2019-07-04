Bishop visits Sussex County parish

FRANKLIN Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Immaculate Conception Parish here June 30 where he celebrated Mass for the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Father Boguslaw Kobus, pastor, concelebrated the Mass.
In 1867, Immaculate Conception became the second church established in Sussex County as a mission of St. Joseph Parish in Newton. It was established as a separate parish in 1881. The present church was built on Church Street in 1902. Immaculate Conception has been responsible for the development of mission churches in Sussex, Ogdensburg, Lake Mohawk, Stockholm and Hamburg.