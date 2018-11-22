Pastoral visit to Totowa parish

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop celebrates vigil Mass at St. James of the Marches Church in Totowa

TOTOWA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Church here and celebrated the vigil Mass for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time Nov. 17.



The history of St. James began when Catholics in Totowa organized in 1924, with the assistance of the Franciscans of St. Bonaventure Parish, Paterson. In 1926, they outfitted a hall on Grant Avenue and Church Street for Masses. A permanent church was built in 1928 on Totowa Road. In 1945, the mission was advanced to parish status and entrusted to diocesan clergy. A new church was built in 1955.

