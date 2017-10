Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to St. Francis de Sales Parish in Vernon

VERNON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Francis de Sales Parish in the McAfee section of Vernon in Sussex County Sept. 24 where he celebrated Mass for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The parish’s history began in 1963 as a mission, when a former school on Route 94 was purchased and renovated for a church. The mission was advanced to parish status in 1979 and a new church was built in 1986 on Route 517.