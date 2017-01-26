Pastoral visit to Wayne parish

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to OLC Parish in Wayne

WAYNE ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Consolation Parish (OLC) here Jan. 21 where he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Bishop Navagh established OLC parish in the northwest section of Wayne in 1963 with territory taken from the parish in Pompton Lakes. Masses were first celebrated in the former Schuyler-Colfax Junior High School. The church and school were constructed on Hamburg Turnpike in 1966 under the direction of Msgr. Carl Wolsin, the founding pastor.