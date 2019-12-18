Pastoral visit to Wayne parish

WAYNE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Valley Parish here Dec. 15 where he celebrated the noon Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday. To mark Gaudete Sunday, rose-colored vestments are worn. Gaudete Sunday is a moment to stop and reflect on the source of true joy — Jesus Christ. It takes its name from the first word of the Introit, “Gaudete in Domino Semper,” which is Latin for the introduction of Philippians 4:4, “Rejoice in the Lord always.” The change in the color of vestments provides worshippers with encouragement to continue their spiritual preparation — especially prayer and fasting — for Christmas.