Pastoral visit to Wayne parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to Annunciation Parish in Wayne

WAYNE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Annunciation Parish here July 29 where he celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Annunciation Parish was established in 1963 by Bishop Navagh. Sunday Mass was initially celebrated at DePaul Catholic High School, while a temporary rectory and weekday chapel was established at 37 Mountain Ridge Road. The new parish center and rectory were built in 1967 on Urban Club Road on property donated by the McBride family.