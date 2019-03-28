Pastoral visit to Wayne parish

WAYNE Parishioners of Holy Cross here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on his pastoral visit to the parish on March 24 where he celebrated Mass for the Third Sunday of Lent.
The history of Holy Cross Parish began in 1905 when the Franciscans came from Paterson and began offering Masses in the Mountain View section of Wayne. In 1925, a home was purchased on Route 23 and renovated as the mission’s chapel. The present church was built in 1934 and the friars continued to serve the mission until 1945 when Bishop McLaughlin erected Holy Cross, the mother church of Wayne, as a parish administered by diocesan clergy.