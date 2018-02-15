Pastoral visit to Whippany parish

VIGIL MASS First Communicants Anabel Monaco and Marco Tortorello, followed by siblings Nicholas Monaco and Sofia Tortorello, present the Bishop with the Offertory gifts during his pastoral visit to Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Whippany Feb. 10.
Bishop makes pastoral visit to Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Whippany
WHIPPANY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Mercy Church here Feb. 10 where he was the principal celebrant and homilist of the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass for the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.