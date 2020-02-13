Pastoral visit to Whippany parish

WHIPPANY Our Lady of Mercy Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit on Sunday, Feb. 9 where he was the principal celebrant of the 11 a.m. Mass to mark the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Our Lady of Mercy’s history dates back to 1854 when the cornerstone of the church was laid. St. Vincent Martyr in Madison cared for the mission until 1881 when it was attached to Morristown. In 1882, Whippany and Morris Plains were detached from Morristown and established as one separate parish. In 1909, Bishop O’Connor separated Whippany from Morris Plains and established it as a separate parish. A new church and school were constructed on Whippany Road in 1954.