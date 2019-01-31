Pastoral visit to Succasunna parish

SUCCASUNNA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Therese Church here and celebrated the vigil Mass for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time Jan. 26.
The parish’s history began in 1957, when Bishop McNulty established an exploratory mission in Roxbury and Randolph townships. Initially, Masses were celebrated in the Ledgewood Roller Rink. The former St. Therese Church from Paterson was transported and rebuilt on Main Street, Succasunna in 1958. The mission advanced to parish status in 1959. The present church was built in 1984.