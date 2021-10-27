Pastors, lay chairpersons prepare for in-pew commitment weekend

MADISON The weekend of Oct. 30–31 will be in-pew commitment weekend for the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. During Masses at parishes all across the Diocese, the faithful will have the opportunity to make a financial gift to support the pastoral work of the Diocese of Paterson. They will also view and/or hear a video homily by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
In preparation for the weekend, pastors and lay Appeal chairpersons were invited by the diocesan Development Office to a meeting with the Bishop at St. Paul Inside the Walls here Oct. 21. Guided by the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” the Appeal will fund ministries that serve the poor, sick, and needy through Diocesan Catholic Charities; inner-city area elementary school students at Diocesan Catholic schools; diocesan seminarian education, and retired priests living in Nazareth Village in Chester as well as priests’ healthcare needs.
During the meeting, the Bishop spoke Diocese from personal experience as a pastor at St. Michael Church in Sunset Park, in the Brooklyn Diocese, to encourage pastors for the upcoming in-pew commitment weekend and the Bishop cited the Gospel on the commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself,” which will be read this upcoming weekend at Masses. “Coming in during the pandemic as the Bishop and seeing the incredible generosity, the success of the Appeal, even during these last two years that have been impacted by the pandemic, I’m filled with hope, not only because we’re going to have a successful Appeal and reach a certain number to fund our ministries but also because this is just a part of who we are and who we’re called to be as the Body of Christ as the Church here in our Diocese. I’m so filled with hope because of so many here in our Diocese.”
Msgr. Mark Condon, diocesan vicar general and pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish in Little Falls, spoke about the vital work of the pastors and laypersons, who make the Appeal a success. “This effort to support the great work of our local Church is called the Diocesan Ministries Appeal, which helps us to remember that we are all connected as members of this local Church and that God’s presence is among us in our communities and our hearts,” he said.
Statistics on total amount given in pledges and the number of donors to the DMA from previous years were discussed as well as the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on giving. In spite of the pandemic, Msgr. Condon said, “Compared to 2019, and given that we were in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, we had excellent results in 2020 — the amount pledged and the average gift both increased. This indicates that those parishioners who were able to do so stepped up in response to the overwhelming need and contributed generously to the 2020 DMA.”
The largest percentage of the Appeal supports diocesan Catholic Charities agencies. Each year, diocesan agencies provide help to tens of thousands of people in need. Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, president of the board of directors for Diocesan Catholic Charities, spoke at the meeting about the three departments of diocesan Catholic Charities — Catholic Family and Community Services, Straight and Narrow, and the Department for Persons with Disabilities. Carlos Roldan, director of food pantries for diocesan Catholic Charities, also spoke specifically about the food pantries. Msgr. Tillyer said, “I thank you for all that you and your parishioners do for God’s poor all year long. I’m grateful for all of you and hope that you will have great success in the parish.”
In addition to the agencies of Catholic Charities, the Appeal will provide funding to Catholic schools in the inner-city area. Also, the Appeal helps to fund education for diocesan seminarians and Nazareth Village, the diocesan priests’ retirement residence in Chester. This is especially important since the number of seminarians has increased dramatically in recent years, along with the cost of formation. The Appeal helps both these groups of men: those who are preparing for a lifetime of service to the Church and those who have faithful served for decades.
Similar to appeals in the past, parish rebates will be given to parishes that go above their Appeal goal. Half the amount received over the parish goal is returned to parishes for their own needs.
There are a number of ways to give to the Appeal to make a difference in people’s lives. Donors can make one-time gifts or gifts of pledges over several months. Credit card contribution can be made as well as online gifts, which can be made at 2021appeal.org.
Msgr. Condon told the attendees, “We are making this Appeal for the good of the many people that the Appeal serves and for all our parishes as well, which benefit when we invest ourselves in the work of the Appeal. The generosity that we show others always returns as a blessing.”
[To donate to the Diocesan Ministries Appeal, www.2021appeal.org]