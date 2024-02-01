Paterson Federation Knights of Columbus hosts Bishop’s Night

The Paterson Federation Knights of Columbus honored Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney at its annual Bishop’s Night held on Jan. 26 at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish in Little Falls. The event was hosted by Our Lady of the Highway Council 3835.
Knights’ councils from around the Paterson Diocese and various assemblies, attended the event at which the councils presented the bishop with donations they have raised from various fundraisers to be used for diocesan ministries, including Catholic Charities and seminarian education.
Bishop Sweeney addressed the knights, thanking them for their continuous support to the diocese and its many ministries.