Paterson Firefighters host Christmas dinner to honor late ‘guardian angel’ religious sister

Members of the Paterson Fire Department held their 30th annual home-cooked Christmas dinner on Dec. 5 at fire headquarters in memory of Sister of Charity Loretta Weingart and to all living religious.
Sister Weingart was like a “mother-chaplain” to the firefighters of Paterson. She served what is now known as St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. She kept vigil over injured or ill firefighters and their families as a “guardian angel.” In the 1990s, the firefighters started a dinner in her honor — an event that grew in attendance. Since her death in 2002, the department has held an annual Christmas dinner for religious, including her community, the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, and clergy.
At the dinner, religious offered a reciprocal “thank you” to the firefighters as front-line workers every day.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was present to greet everyone and give the meal blessing. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stopped in to say “hello” and “thank you.” Battalion Chief Michael Trommelen received a “thank you” card and a card for a Mass celebrated by Bishop Sweeney.
The dinner was attended by about 55 religious sisters, brothers, priests, a deacon and a rabbi from St. Joseph’s Health, and more than 30 firefighters. Peer Leadership members from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne attended with school staffers to help with the dinner to fulfill some of their service hours.