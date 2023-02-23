Paterson parish marks Black History Month with special Mass

The faith community of Our Lady of Victories (OLV) Parish in Paterson celebrated Black History Month with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during its annual Mass on Feb. 12.
Bishop Sweeney was the main celebrant and homilist of the 10:30 a.m. Mass which featured gospel music led by the choir.
Concelebrants of the liturgy were: Father Raimundo Rivera, pastor of OLV and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish also in Paterson, and Father Benjamin Williams, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Oak Ridge/St. John Vianney Parish in Stockholm and dean of the Western Morris Deanery. He previously served as pastor of OLV.
OLV holds a Black History Month Mass each year. The theme this year was “Christian Knowledge and Discipleship.” Also participating were members of St. Patrick Parish in Chatham, which has a partnership with OLV. After the liturgy, OLV had a reception in the parish hall.