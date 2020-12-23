Paterson parish welcomes Bishop

PATERSON On Dec. 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Stephen Parish here where he celebrated Mass for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This patronal feast day of the United States is a Holy Day of Obligation.
St. Stephen Parish was established on Dec. 14, 1903 to serve Polish immigrants settling in the city and beyond. Assisted by Polish priests from Passaic, a parish for Polish Catholics was organized in 1903. A former Methodist church was purchased in 1904 but destroyed by a fire in 1910. A new church and school were built on Martin Street and the present church was constructed in 1968.