Paterson seminarian will be ordained deacon in Rome

THE VATICAN, ROME Krzysztof Tyszko, a diocesan seminarian in Rome, felt called to the priesthood from an early age. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he will move closer to ordination to the priesthood when he is ordained a transitional deacon in St. Peter’s Basilica here.
Raised in Holy Rosary Church/Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II in Passaic, Tyszko, 25, anticipates being ordained a priest of the Diocese on June 24, 2023, by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
Born in Ridgewood on Sept. 25, 1996, to Tomasz and Malgorzata Tyszko of Kinnelon, Tyszko is studying in Rome at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross for a Licentiate in Sacred Theology. He graduated from Paramus Catholic High School, Seton Hall University in South Orange with a bachelor’s degree, and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome with a Bachelor of Sacred Theology.
Recently, Bishop Sweeney interviewed Tyszko in Rome for a video on his Instagram account. At the time, the bishop was at the Vatican for the New Bishop’s Orientation. In the video, Tyszko asks for everyone’s prayers.
“I’m looking forward to the diaconate and preaching and giving homilies to the wonderful people. Pray for me that I can give good, solid homilies and bring you closer to God,” said Tyszko, who noted that he has enjoyed studying in Rome and “having access to so much history and so many Saints,” as well as St. Peter’s Basilica.
Tyszko’s apostolic experiences include as a catechist at Holy Rosary and at St. Philomena Parish in Livingston, assisting the chaplain’s office at East Orange Hospital of Veteran’s Affairs, and assisting the Catholic Newman Center at Rutgers University/New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.
In Italy, Tyszko served as a guide to the Scavi Necropolis under St. Peter’s Basilica and assisted the chaplain’s office at Aviano Air Force Base in Aviano. Also, he served for a summer at Holy Rosary and two summers at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Mountain Lakes.
“I always loved going to church. I wanted to serve at the altar — more than just sitting in the pew — with more engagement,” Tyszko told The Beacon in an Aug. 20, 2020 feature on how he is answering God’s call to a priestly vocation. “I enjoyed bringing the water and wine to the priest. At Holy Rosary, we sound a gong for the Elevation of the Host at the Consecration instead of ringing bells. I enjoyed sounding the gong.”
By his senior year at Paramus Catholic, Tyszko’s call to a priestly vocation got louder, thanks in part because of his religion classes and a course on peer ministry — how to minister to people. He also attended Quo Vadis Days, retreats for high schoolers discerning their vocations, sponsored by the diocesan Vocations Office.
In that Beacon feature, Father Las, the pastor of Holy Rosary, who has known Tyszko since he was a child, said, “He is good and popular with the people, especially the young people.
“They respect him. He teaches moral values that come from his family,” said Father Las, listing some qualities that he thinks will make him a good priest. “He is very humble, obedient, and very smart with good grades,” the pastor said.
Over the past two summers, Tyszko “has thrown himself into the life” of St. Catherine’s, said Father Michael Parisi, its pastor, who also serves as diocesan vicar general.
“Krzysztof has trained altar servers, joined me for visits to the sick in hospitals and nursing homes, received visitors to the office, and assisted at baptisms and funerals. Around the rectory, he pitched in with meal prep and clean-up,” Father Parisi said. The whole parish enjoyed having him here, and we all look forward to seeing him next year as a priest,” he said.