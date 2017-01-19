﻿﻿St. Francis parishioners join in prayer for unity, love of their country

HASKELL ﻿﻿When a group of parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Parish here prayed the rosary recently, they recited each of the 50 states in the United States of America. From Alabama to Wyoming, each rosary bead was a Hail Mary said for the state. Their intentions focused on praying for the United States as the country prepares for the inauguration of its newly-elected president, Donald Trump, who will be sworn in tomorrow, Jan. 20, as the nation’s 45th president.



The patriotic rosary is part of a nine-month novena for the consecration of the nation to the Blessed Mother at the northern Passaic County parish, located in the Haskell section of Wanaque. The novena will be held on the first Saturday of each month, with Mass at 11 a.m. followed by the novena and rosary.



Father Greg Golba, administrator of the parish, said, “The idea came from the people of this parish who wanted to pray for the country, especially with the inauguration of the new president and the upcoming new administration. We need to pray for unity.”



The St. Francis parish family considers itself a patriotic one. Many of the parishioners have served the nation in the U.S. armed forces or now have loved ones serving in the military. There are also many civil servants who work in the community who are members of the parish.



“They take every opportunity to pray for the country they love and to express their gratitude to all who place themselves in harm’s way to preserve our freedom,” Father Golba said. “There is always a strong presence at events honoring our nation’s heroes, including the annual 9/11 Memorial Service.”



The patriotic rosary, which was created by Caritas of Birmingham, a Catholic mission in Alabama, is prayed throughout the country at cloistered convents, inside the Pentagon and many military bases. This special devotion features a “Prayer to Heal Our Land” and uses patriotic reflections from past presidents in U.S. history. Prayer intentions are said for the conversion of the country, the presidency, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Senate and House of Representatives, governors, county and municipal offices.



Linda O’Connell, who attended the patriotic rosary, said, “There’s a love for the country and a deep spirituality among the parishioners at St. Francis. The patriotic rosary with Mass and the novena is a wonderful idea. Mass is the highest form of prayer and tradition says that the Blessed Mother gave us the rosary to pray when we need her guidance.”



The presidential election left the country divided. As a result, the parishioners of St. Francis wanted to host the patriotic rosary to pray for unity and peace for the country and the world.



Father Golba, who is native of Poland and is currently applying for U.S. citizenship, said, “This is the second country I have called home and I now call it my first home and like any home, you pray for your family. The patriotic rosary allows me to pray for this country, which I now call my family.”

[To download the patriotic rosary, visit www.patrioticrosary.org.]