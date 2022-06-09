Pentecost celebrated on vigil of the ‘Birthday of the Church'

CLIFTON Members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) celebrated the feast of Pentecost at a vigil Mass June in the St. John Paul II Center here. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was main celebrant of the Mass to mark Pentecost, often called the “Birthday of the Catholic Church.” Father Yasid Salas, pastor of St. Therese Parish in Paterson and director of the Hispanic Charismatic Renewal, coordinated the event with the Diocese’s team. Spanish-speaking Catholics from around the Diocese attended the celebration of Pentecost.
CCR started nearly 50 years ago in the Diocese at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. The first group was known as “Luz y Vida” (Light and Life). Deacon Luis Gil, who serves at the cathedral, is one of the pioneers who brought CCR to the Diocese along with Ramon Ocasio and Nely Torres. Today, there are 21 different groups, active in parishes throughout the Diocese. The diocesan assembly comes together each week at St. Therese Church in Paterson. Every month, the renewal hosts a larger event with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, praise and worship music, and preaching by a guest speaker. Leaders of the renewal are also trained and go through formation to lead retreats and workshops. Quarterly retreats are held and often up to 500 people attend.