People of faith go to town square to show support for police

NEWTON The lush “Green” in Newton sits both in the middle of the town and at the center of its civic life. In recent years, the town square has hosted activities from outdoor concerts and memorials to fallen military veterans to a Black Lives Matter demonstration and Respect for Life prayer rallies. Often, at the edges of these gatherings, Newton Police stand watch, ensuring the peace.
There on the morning of June 26, more than 100 people of all faith backgrounds raised their voices in support of the work of these law enforcement officials — local, county, and state — and to pray for their safety. Knights of Columbus Don Bosco Council 7784 in Newton organized the rally which was held on a hot, humid day under cloudy skies in Sussex County.
Speakers included local Knights, politicians, activists, and clergy, among them Father ST Sutton, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Newton. From the shelter of a gazebo that overlooked the crowd from the top of the Green, he started his short address by naming police officers killed in the line of duty or off duty, whom he has buried or helped to bury in recent years.
“Jesus said, ‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’ Many police officers have laid down their lives for strangers,” said Father Sutton, who wore a police uniform. He serves as chaplain of the Union City and East Rutherford police departments and previously worked as a dispatcher and special police officer for two towns in Rhode Island. “The police are not only brave but also are true blue heroes, who keep you, your neighbors, and your state safe. They have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
The rally on the Newton Green was organized to give love and encouragement to law enforcement officials amid increased tensions in the U.S. with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and calls to “defund the police” in response to highly publicized reports of police abuses, organizers said.
“All lives matter, but today, we honor those, who took the oath [to protect and serve the public] and put on that uniform,” Father Sutton said. “Next time you see a cop, go up to him or her and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ ” he said.
The crowd listened while praying with many of the speakers. The Don Bosco Knights put up signs, which stated, “We Support and Pray for Our Police” and asked for their protection under St. Michael the Archangel, patron of those in law enforcement. Some rally participants stood near the streets that encircle the Green as motorists beeped their horns or waved out their windows in support.
During the rally, Patrolman Brian Porter of the Sparta Police played a solemn “Amazing Grace” in tribute to fallen officers on his bagpipes. A parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, he also played “God Bless America” toward the end of the rally.
“I really appreciate the support. Today, in this day and age, we police officers don’t get a lot. It means the world to me,” said Porter, who was dressed in his kilt and band uniform.
On that morning, the Rev. Brian Handrich, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newton, compared police being dispatched on a call to Abraham of the Old Testament. He did not know where he was going or what he would face when he got there to what was to become the Promised Land. Abraham just trusted God, who said, “I will lead you,” the pastor said.
“It takes a special person to have faith in God and in his fellow humanity,” the Rev. Handrich said. He led a prayer to ask God for “their safety,” their “intervening against foes,” and if victorious, “a heart to give you the glory.”
Also speaking was Rosemary Becchi, a Catholic married mother of three daughters and founder of Jersey 1st, which advocates against over-taxation and over-regulation and a misuse of resources of the State of New Jersey.
“When there is a car accident or break-in or other crime, the police are the first to respond,” Becchi said. “We stand behind law enforcement every step of the way,” she said.
Another Catholic, State Sen. Steven Oroho (R) of the 24th Legislative District, urged society to continue holding police and firefighters in high regard so that children could keep aspiring to those “noble professions.” Oroho is a parishioner of Immaculate Conception in Franklin and a fourth degree Knight.
“We appreciate all the things you [police] are doing,” said Oroho, active in promoting Respect Life and pro-traditional-family causes.
The Rev. Robert Griner, rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Newton, said the town Green has held numerous civic events, during Newton’s rich history — “ground, where we hash out what it means to be Americans under one nation.” Almost always, “there is a police presence, watching over us,” he said.
In his address, Luke Mihail, youth pastor of Sparta Free Church in Sparta, called the police “keepers of the peace, who are here to support what is right and proper. Thank you for being honorable.”
In between speakers, Omar Mendez, a fourth degree Knight in Sandyston, sang and played guitar, performing such patriotic and inspirational songs as “You are My Sunshine,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and “I Saw the Light.”
Among those who also spoke at the rally, was Gerry Woodring, a Don Bosco Knight, who organized the event with fellow Knight Rich Matrisciano. They organized a similar rally on the Newton Green last summer. Woodring told the crowd, “Thank you for coming out to support our police.”
In the crowd that morning was Mary Ho, who, with her husband Robert, a fourth degree Don Bosco Knight, lives in Blairstown in the Metuchen Diocese but worships at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Branchville. “It was wonderful, as Christians, to stand up for the police during these desperate times in America,” Ho said.