Pequannock school commemorates Catholic Schools Week with Mass

The community of Holy Spirit School in Pequannock marked Catholic Schools Week on Feb. 2 with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated a Mass in the parish church. Father Stephen Prisk, Holy Spirit’s pastor and diocesan vice chancellor, concelebrated the Mass. Afterward, Bishop Sweeney visited the school’s students, faculty, and staff, accompanied by Filippini Sister Marie Antonelli, principal. He also blessed the class rings of the eighth-grade students, a tradition at the school, during the eighth-grade ring ceremony.