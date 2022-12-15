Performers explore the beauty of love, peace found in Christ’s birth at Diocesan Christmas Concert

The annual Diocesan Christmas Concert, “Love Came Down at Christmas,” was presented on Dec. 9 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.
The concert was guided by the Christina Rossetti text “Love Came Down at Christmas,” which focuses on the beauty of love and peace that can be found in the wondrous mystery of Christ’s birth. The concert included favorites of the Christmas season.
Performers were: the Paterson Diocesan Choir led by Preston Dibble, diocesan music director; St. John’s Children’s Choir, led by David Bower, director; Vincent Carr, organist; and the Gramercy Brass Quintet.
Both Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Msgr. Geno Sylva, diocesan vicar for special projects and St. John’s rector, offered their reflections at the event.