Permanent Diaconate marks half-century of faithful service to diocese

The Paterson Diocese celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Permanent Diaconate during a convocation on Feb. 17 at All Saints Academy in Parsippany. The local Church also honored the hundreds of permanent deacons of the diocese for answering Jesus’ call to “Follow me” into an ordained ministry of service since the establishment of the diaconate in 1974.
At the event, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney publicly honored Msgr. Kenneth Lasch, the first director of the diaconate in Paterson. He also recognized Deacons Mario Munoz and Steven Marabetti in attendance and other members of the first ordination class in 1974. Since then, 339 deacons have been ordained in the diocese.
Bishop Sweeney led the 90 deacons and their wives in attendance in morning prayer. He led the men in making a recommitment to him of their promises at their ordinations. The bishop spoke about the blessings of the diaconate to the Church, especially to Paterson. The current class in formation and their wives assisted in the convocation’s activities.
The keynote speaker was Deacon Dominic Cerrato, editor of the Deacon magazine, which the deacons receive. He discussed “Encountering Christ the Servant: A Changeless Diaconate in a Changing World.” He spoke about the origin of holy orders, the need for unity between priests and deacons, and deacons’ relationship, identity, and mission.
As men of faith called by the Church to serve God and his people, deacons are responsible for helping the bishop and his priests in the ministry of the Word, the altar, and charity. They are to proclaim the Gospel, prepare and dispense the Eucharist, instruct holy doctrine, prepare for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and preside over baptisms, marriages, funerals, and public prayer. Deacons also carry out acts of charity in the bishop’s and pastor’s name.
After the Church restored the permanent diaconate, Msgr. Lasch proposed that Bishop Lawrence Casey, the fifth bishop of Paterson, initiate the diaconate in the diocese. Msgr. Lasch was appointed the first director in 1971. The first classes started in 1972 at St. Mary’s Abbey. Classes moved to the former Neumann Prep in Wayne and later to St. Elizabeth University in the Convent Station neighborhood of Morris Township. Bishop Casey ordained the first 28 candidates to the Permanent Diaconate on June 15, 1974.
During the convocation, Father David Pickens, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, celebrated Mass. Deacon Peter Cistaro, director of the Permanent Diaconate who ministers at St. Peter’s, delivered the homily.
“Jesus said, ‘Follow me’ to each of us men, resulting in our calling, discernment, formation, and ordination as Deacons. How good it has been to answer the call from Jesus to “follow him,’ ” Deacon Cistaro said.
Jesus calls people “who are imperfect and need to be formed into followers.” He “expects those he calls to follow his example and mission — ‘I have not come to be served, but to serve,’” especially the poor and oppressed — “the essence of our vocation as deacons,” Deacon Cistaro said.