Permanent Diaconate Ordination

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will ordain 14 men to the Permanent Diaconate of the Diocese on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. It will be the first Mass of the Rite of Ordination for permanent deacons that he will preside at since being ordained and installed as the eighth Bishop of Paterson on July 1.
Steeped in the rich traditions and rites of the early Church, the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate will be livestreamed on the diocesan website, www.rcdp.org.
For the ordination Mass, a limited number of well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the diocese and members of the parishes where the deacons are from — have been invited to attend as a sign of encouragement to the men to be ordained to the diaconate. The limited number of attendees follows state mandates on large gatherings, social distancing regulations, and the requirement to wear masks.
That morning, Bishop Sweeney will ordain the following men as permanent deacons: Juan B. Borges of St. Bonaventure Parish, Paterson; Jerzy Chciuk of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Highland Lakes; Johnny R. Figueroa of Sacred Heart of Jesus/Most Holy Rosary Parish, Dover; Ronnie Gonzalez of St. Anthony Parish, Hawthorne; Brian Janusz Gusciora of St. Joseph Parish, Passaic; Stephen Patrick McKenzie of St. Joseph Parish, West Milford; Marc Mackin of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Pompton Plains; Gilberto Martinez of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Passaic; Luis C. Mendez of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany; John R. Meyer of St. Michael Parish, Netcong; John J. Mihalko of Assumption Parish, Morristown; Russell A. Raffay of St. Michael Parish, Netcong; William J. Ruane of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Randolph, and Gregory J. Szpunar of St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish, Chester.
This will be the first class of permanent deacons ordained in the Diocese since 2015. They bring a wide range of work and ministry experience to the parishes and people they will serve. Currently, there are 106 permanent deacons in the Paterson Diocese.
As ordained ministers of the Catholic Church, permanent deacons strive to extend faith and love by serving the sick, the lonely, the troubled and the poor by proclaiming the Word of God and administering his Sacraments. Among their many ministries are: health care ministry, youth ministry, prison ministry, campus ministry, pastoral counseling, religious education, performing baptisms, marriage preparation and ministry to the elderly, the homeless, the divorced and separated and the marginalized of society. Deacons may also be administrators on the diocesan or parish level.
Short biographies of the candidates for permanent diaconate follow:
Juan Borges, 47, is a truck driver. He has been married to his wife, Jenette, for 26 years; they have two daughters: Karimar, 25, and Solimar, 24, and two granddaughters. A parishioner of St. Bonaventure in Paterson for 12 years, he has served as lector, catechist, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and coordinator for the Spanish prayer group. He has also been involved with the Knights of Columbus at the parish.
Jerzy Chciuk, 52, was born in Poland and is a former carpenter. He has been married to his wife, Beata, for 29 years; they had three children: Samuel, 29; Katie, 23; and Nicholas who died in 2016 at 21. A parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima in Highland Lakes, he serves as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, lector and officer of the Legion of Mary, bringing Holy Communion to sick parishioners at their homes.
Johnny Figueroa, 54, is a retired regular Lt. Colonel of the U.S. Army and is now an Army civilian who works as product director for demilitarization of conventional munitions at Picatinny Arsenal. A parishioner of the Sacred Heart of Jesus/Most Holy Rosary in Dover, he serves as a lector and coordinator of Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion. He has been married to his wife, Maria (Yvette), for 34 years; they have two adult sons: John Roger, 29; and JanCarlo, 22.
Ronnie Gonzalez, 57 has served his home parish, St. Anthony’s in Hawthorne, as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for 19 years and has been involved in its baptismal classes and Pre-Cana. He also brings Holy Communion to the homebound and to assisted-living facilities and volunteers for diocesan Catholic Charities and at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Gonzalez has been married to his wife, Cathy, for 28 years; they have two children: Joseph, 26, and Jillian, 23.
Brian Gusciora, 54, has been a teacher of the handicapped for the Passaic Board of Education for 27 years. A parishioner of St. Joseph’s in Passaic, he serves as director of religious education, a lector and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He has five sisters, Grarzyna, Cecylia, Maria, Alicja and Dorota, and four brothers, Damian, Piotr, Stanislaw and Wladyslaw.
Stephen McKenzie, 55, is a physician assistant with the cardiology department at Summit Medical Group. He has been married to Monica for 31 years; they have two sons, Diego, 25, and Esteban, 29, and a granddaughter. A parishioner of St. Joseph’s in West Milford, he serves as an usher, a lector and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He also continues to serve as an Army medical officer in the National Guard.
Marc Mackin, 62, has belonged to Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) in Pompton Plains since high school. He has been married to his wife, Nadine, for 39 years; their only child, Emily, teaches English at Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township. Mackin started his career in public accounting and retired as president of a large cable manufacturer in 2015. At OLGC, he has served as chairman of the finance council for eight years and as chairman of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. He has also taught religious education classes and was a cantor there for 20 years.
Gilberto Martinez, 45, has been married to Celia for 19 years; they have two children, Jessica Isabel, 13, and Juan-Pablo, 10. He works at Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas as a contract support specialist. A parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima in Passaic, he serves as director for religious education, is a Confirmation instructor and serves as a member of the pastoral council.
Luis Mendez, 53, serves his home parish of St. Peter the Apostle in Parsippany, as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a catechist for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) and a Rito de Iniciacion Cristiana de Adultos catechist and as a lector. He has been serving the parish Hispanic community since the year 2002. Born in Panama City, Panama, he moved to Seattle at 20 and later in 2000 relocated to New Jersey to work with the Migrant Ministry of the Paterson Diocese. He is a consecrated lay missionary and part of the Missionary Cenacle Family with the Trinitarian community at St. Joseph Shrine in Stirling. He works as a co-occurring disorders counselor for the State of New Jersey. He has been married to his wife, Maria Elena of Colombia, for 13 years and has a stepson, Rodrigo Andres.
John Meyer, 64, is a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor. He has been married to his wife, Elizabeth, for 17 years and has four adult children and six grandchildren. He and Elizabeth belong to St. Michel Parish in Netcong, where he serves as a lector, small-group leader for various programs and as a member of the buildings and grounds committee.
John Mihalko, 54, has been married to his wife, Lori, for 21 years, and is a self-employed electrical engineer. A parishioner of Assumption in Morristown, he serves as a lector, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, RCIA team member, Confirmation catechist, Pre-Cana team member and as a Bethany minister.
Russell Raffay, 51, of St. Michael Parish in Netcong, has been married to Marie, the daughter of Deacon Joseph Keenan and his wife, Anne, also of St. Michael’s, for 27 years; they have four children: Rachel, 24, Brendan, 22, Denis, 20, and Adam, 18. He teaches history and economics at Mendham High School and Assumption College for Sisters in Denville. At Mendham High School, he is the coach of the boys’ varsity soccer team. At St. Michael’s, he served as director of evangelization, as an RCIA team member and serves in music ministry along with his duties as an acolyte.
William Ruane, 65, has been married to his wife, Pamela, for 33 years. At St. Matthew the Apostle in Randolph, he leads the men’s faith-sharing group, manages its food pantry and serves as a lector and member of its liturgy committee. In the past, he served as a parish trustee and member of the finance council. An attorney, Ruane retired as vice president and associate general counsel of Wyeth, a pharmaceutical company.
Gregory Szpunar, 62, has been married to his wife, Cherie, for 38 years and has two adult children: Matthew, 24, and Claire, 22. Retired, he formerly served as senior vice president of pharmaceutical sciences and clinical supply for Merck & Co. A parishioner of St. Lawrence the Martyr in Chester, he serves as acting business manager, an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a lector, past Cornerstone team co-director, spiritual director and small-group discussion leader. Szpunar also is a member of the Diocesan Education Council.