Perpetual vows for Salesian sister

HAWTHORNE Sister Elfie Del Rosario made her perpetual vows as a Salesian Sister – Daughter of Mary Help of Christians – on Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption of Mary. Bishop Kevin Sweeney was the main celebrant of the Mass that took place in St. Anthony Church here where Sister Elfie served in the nursery school at St. Anthony School.
Sister Elfie was born in Nigeria and raised in the Philippines where she attended college. Sister Elfie eventually moved to New Jersey and applied her psychology degree toward teaching children with special needs. She entered the Salesian Sisters in 2009 and made her first vows August 2013.