Bishop leads pilgrimage to Fatima to mark centennial of Marian apparitions

PATERSON It will be a summer to remember for 25 pilgrims from the Paterson Diocese who traveled on a historic pilgrimage to Fatima, Portugal where they marked the 100th anniversary of the appearance of the Blessed Mother to three shepherd children — siblings Jacinta and Francisco Marto, and their cousin Lucia dos Santos from May to October 1917.



The diocesan pilgrims were led by Bishop Serratelli on the eight-day journey through Portugal and Spain. Great Experiences Inc., a travel agency that specializes in Catholic pilgrimages, coordinated the 100th anniversary pilgrimage. Tour stops were made in Lisbon, Fatima and Evora, Portugal and then in southern Spain to a region known as Andalusia, making stops in Seville, Cordoba, Granada and Malaga. One of the highlights in Spain included a visit to the Seville Cathedral, which is the largest Gothic cathedral and third largest church in the world.



In Fatima, the diocesan pilgrims joined with pilgrims from all around the world during the evening candlelight rosary procession. They spent a day experiencing sites at the Fatima shrine as well as places of importance in the lives of the three children. They toured the sanctuary, which included the Chapel of the Apparitions and the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. They also visited a small village church where the children were baptized and the town of Aljustrel, where the children grew up.



“Our pilgrimage for the 100th anniversary was spiritually enriching and we spent three days in Fatima,” said Bishop Serratelli. “On the second day of our pilgrimage we celebrated Mass at the spot of the apparitions. Our participation in the rosary and candlelight procession each evening deepened our love for the Blessed Mother and brought us closer to her son, Jesus.”



Katherine Missbrenner traveled on the pilgrimage with her grandson, Conor Spillane, and enjoyed spending time together with him and the diocesan group. They have gone on several pilgrimages with the Bishop including one to the Holy Land a few years ago. “It was a thrill to see my grandson serve at all the Masses as an altar server in these beautiful and historic cathedrals and churches,” said Missbrenner. “He loves traveling on these pilgrimages, especially with the Bishop.”



Missbrenner said she learned about the many spiritual places they traveled to and she is always in awe of the architecture throughout Europe. “It was a great pilgrimage. You learn so much more when you get to be at these places and this was my first time in the country of Spain,” she said.



The pilgrimage was especially meaningful for Missbrenner who took her grandson, a young adult with special needs. Missbrenner said he truly understands the experience and he is so attentive to the experience. This was actually her second time traveling to Fatima with her grandson. “I took Conor looking for a ‘miracle’ when he was a year and a half old but now this time, I’m taking him in thanksgiving for his life and who he is,” she said.



Spillane shared some of his thoughts, saying he felt blessed to travel there during the 100th anniversary of Fatima and he would like to travel again with the Bishop and serve at the Masses he celebrates.



John and Toni Foerch who hail from the Archdiocese of Newark also traveled on the pilgrimage after hearing from friends who previously traveled with the Bishop. This was the couple’s first time traveling on a pilgrimage and it surpassed their expectations. “Simple things like saying the rosary or chaplet on the bus were just inspiring and moving. It brought me back to my childhood,” said John Foerch.



He recalls also saying the rosary with the thousands of people in the Sanctuary of Fatima. “The rosary was said in 10 different languages,” he said, “and it was moving to hear 5,000 people singing ‘Ave Maria.’ There’s nothing like it. I’ve been saying the rosary daily for a long time but now I sing while I pray the rosary and it takes me back to Fatima.”



Being led by a bishop throughout this journey was another highlight for Foerch and his wife. “Bishop Serratelli knows so much about the history of these places and our faith. Each one of the places we visited was wonderful,” he said.



Bishop Serratelli told The Beacon, “As Bishop, I was happy to repeat our diocesan consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at the very site where our Blessed Mother appeared and to pray for the faithful of our Diocese.”

