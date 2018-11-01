Young men address vocations at ‘Pizza Night with the Bishop’

WAYNE It’s a question that could get a bishop in trouble with his flock: What is your favorite church in the Diocese?



And yet Bishop Serratelli did not hesitate to give this firm answer to that question, when a young man asked him early last week: the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson — the “crown jewel” of the Paterson Diocese. That was among the many questions that the Bishop fielded about his life, including his priestly ministry, from inquisitive young men who attended the latest “Pizza Night with the Bishop” vocations awareness event on Oct. 23 at DePaul Catholic High School here. Also that evening he encouraged the young men to begin discerning their own vocations — or life stories — which God has planned for them.



“My favorite church — hands down — is the Cathe­dral,” Bishop Serratelli said. He spoke with pride about the almost seven-year, $18 million project to renovate the Diocese’s Mother church. “The Cathedral is absolutely beautiful,” he told those in attendance.



That Tuesday night, 22 young men from local Catholic parishes and high schools gathered at DePaul to listen to Bishop Serratelli’s advice about how to listen for God’s call to them in a vocation in becoming a priest, religious or married person or pursuing a specific profession. The event started with the nourishing of the young men’s faith, as the Bishop delivered a Scripture reflection on the prophet Samuel in DePaul’s chapel, followed by Eucharistic Adoration, led by Father Julio Barrios, chaplain and religion teacher here.



Later, participants nourished their appetites with pizza and fellowship in the media center, where they posed questions to the Bishop and other priests there. Sponsored by the diocesan Vocations Office, last week’s “Pizza” event was the first of two such vocations events for young men that are scheduled for this academic year. The Vocations Office held a “Pizza” event with the Bishop for young women at DePaul last month.



“God had a plan for us way before we were born. He wanted us to be born at this moment in time. He gives us gifts — things that we can do that no one else can do. The Lord chooses a vocation for us so we can do the most good in the world but we must listen for it and then accept it,” Bishop Serratelli told the young men in his Scripture reflection. “In these turbulent times, when religion is marginalized and mocked, God calls people to be heroes as priests, who stand in front of other people in the place of Christ. If you give your life to God as he wants you to do, you can have a great happiness in this world that no one can take from you,” he said.



In the golden glow of the candles in the chapel, Bishop Serratelli spoke about Samuel of the Old Testament, whom God tasked to be part of the revitalization of Israel as a prophet. God called the young man three times while serving in the temple of Eli. But it was Eli who finally gave Samuel the words to speak in reply: “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening,” the Bishop said.



“God speaks to us again and again like he did to Samuel. We might need an older person to show us how God is speaking to us — like an Eli,” Bishop Serratelli said. “We need to learn to listen to God in a world filled with noise. Set some quiet time to be alone with him in prayer. Let him speak to you,” he said.



After, Father Barrios led Adoration in the chapel assisted by Bishop Serratelli and Father David Monteleone, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Pequannock, and assistant diocesan vocations director. Participating were young men from DePaul; Holy Spirit Parish; St. Anthony Parish, Paterson; and St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Clifton.



In the media center, the affable Bishop Serratelli went from table to table to talk with the young men and, later, stood before them to answer their questions on a range of topics, including “What are the steps to become a bishop?”



“No one plans to become bishop. When a new bishop is needed, the pope appoints one,” said Bishop Serratelli, who spoke about the long process of selecting candidates, before the Pope appoints a new bishop. “It [being appointed bishop] was a shock to me. Even my mother didn’t believe it,” he said.



Other young men asked Bishop Serratelli “When did you become a priest?” “Where did you go to college?” and “What’s a typical day like?” His day usually starts at 4:30 a.m. and includes lifting weights and celebrating Mass if he is not scheduled to preside over a Confirmation Mass that night. Then he might spend time in his office at the Paterson Diocesan Pastoral Center, Clifton. The Bishop also talked about his participation on several Church commissions.



Afterward, Father Monteleone — who was ordained a priest by Bishop Serratelli in 2013 with Father Barrios — thanked the young men for giving up some of their time to attend.



“God calls all types of people at different times in their lives — maybe not now but sometime in the future. Be open to where God is leading you,” Father Monteleone said. “Every vocation has challenges, but as a priest, you will have more days of sunshine than of darkness,” he said.



At the end of the “Pizza” night, Zachary Ruighaver, a member of St. Mary’s Parish, Pompton Lakes, and a DePaul freshman, told The Beacon that he was impressed with Bishop Serratelli.



“The Bishop was a good speaker, who got my attention, and did a good job explaining the idea of a vocation,” said Ruighaver, who attended the event with his father, Anton. “I don’t know if I’m called to be a priest. I haven’t thought about it before but I will be open to God and follow my heart,” he said.



The next “Pizza Night with the Bishop” for young men will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, Sparta.



[Information: call the Vocations Office at 973-279-8818, ext. 711.]