Young men gather with Bishop to hear insights about discerning vocations

WAYNE It played out like a scene of biblical proportions on a recent Monday night at DePaul Catholic High School here — well, almost.



Soft lighting bathed DePaul’s chapel in a golden glow on the evening of Oct. 30, as Bishop Serratelli started his latest “Pizza with the Bishop” vocations-awareness event promptly at 7 p.m. with only two young men in attendance. To reach his small audience more personally, he decided to deliver his opening reflection on the Scripture story of Jesus’ miracle of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes, while sitting next to them at their chairs rather than speaking at the pulpit. Like a scene from the Bible, more young men from around the Diocese streamed into the chapel in groups of twos, threes and fours — in no time multiplying the multitude to 10 lay people. They came to gather around Bishop Serratelli and hear his wisdom about how they can discern God’s call for them as a priest, religious or married person or to a specific profession.



“God works in partnership with people. He multiplies our resources. Anything that we put in his hands, he can do better,” Bishop Serratelli told the young men, after he retold the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes in Matt 14: 13-21 — Jesus’ blessing a few fish and loaves of bread and turning them into enough food for 5,000 people. “The Lord does not partner with perfect people. Moses was in his 80s and stuttered, but God still told him, ‘Lead my people.’ It’s not about the people but about God’s will. He calls all, who are baptized, and has a plan for our vocation — how we can advance his mission to save the world,” he said.



Sponsored by the diocesan Vocations Office, the “Pizza” event — the second of three such vocation-awareness gatherings for young men — started with the nourishing of their faith. In the chapel, Bishop Serratelli delivered his Scripture reflection, followed by Eucharistic Adoration, led by Father Christopher Barkhausen, DePaul chaplain and teacher.



Bishop Serratelli urged participants to discern their vocations by praying to God for inspiration and by looking at all the available options and “what gifts that you have to serve the kingdom of God.” He suggested that they try on various options “like shoes,” adding “some will fit and some won’t. Wear one for a while. If it feels comfortable, then it’s the right fit.”



After Adoration, Bishop Serratelli and the participants, including priests of the Diocese, went to the media center where they dined in community on pizza. The young men asked the clergymen about priestly formation and about daily joys and struggles. Bishop Serratelli walked around to the tables to meet the young men personally and, with great humor and insight, answered their questions in public session on topics that included his ministry as bishop and his own priestly vocation.



Other priests participating in “Pizza with the Bishop” were: Father Vidal Gonzales Jr., pastor of St. Jude Parish, Hopatcong, and assistant vocations director; Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary; Father J. Patrick Ryan, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish, Totowa; and Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish, Morristown.



While participants ate pizza, Father Barkhausen spoke to The Beacon, calling the event “a great opportunity for young men of the Diocese to gather with Bishop Serratelli and each other in prayer and discernment.”



“These young men are open to growing in their faith. They are searching for something in the Church — a life of service — instead of the empty promises that the world makes. Here, they get to experience the life of the Church, even if they don’t feel that God is calling them to the priesthood,” Father Barkhausen said. “Here, they also get to talk with and ask questions of Bishop Serratelli, who is down to earth and approachable.”



Bishop Serratelli demonstrated that approachable style, while answering the young people’s questions, such as “When did you know that you wanted to be a priest?” He said that he knew at age 6 or 7 when he had attended Mass at his Newark parish, standing at the altar rail and watching the presiding priest. He returned home and told his mother, “I want to do that,” the Bishop told the participants.



Another young man asked Bishop Serratelli, “Do you like being bishop?”



“I enjoy preaching and the Sacraments. The Mass is awesome on any occasion. It’s all Christ working through the Church, so people can get closer to him,” Bishop Serratelli said. “But as bishop, I don’t like the administrative work. That’s the tough part of the job,” he said.



Two people invited 16-year-old Sebastian Ruiz, a parishioner of St. James of the Marches, Totowa and a DePaul junior: his theology teacher and his pastor, Father Ryan. He attended with a few young men, including his 14-year-old brother, Santiago, a DePaul freshman. Sebastian Ruiz met Bishop on several occasions, including for his own Confirmation and about two years ago during another “Pizza” event.



“Bishop Serratelli is well educated, well spoken and well rounded,” said Sebastian Ruiz, a St. James’ altar server like his brother. “Tonight, we learned that the Lord calls all baptized individuals. I’m open to whatever God wants me to do,” he said.



The next “Pizza with the Bishop” for young men will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Pope John XXIII High School, Sparta. Also, the diocesan Vocations Office will hold a “Quo Vadis Days” discernment retreat for young men from Wednesday, June 27 to Friday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Abbey, Morristown.

[Information: Vocations Office at (973) 777-8818, ext. 711.]