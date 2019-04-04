Plaque dedication

PATERSON At El Mundo del Nino at the Father English Center here, a group of preschool-age children were learning about the place where airplanes depart and arrive. “Where do you go to take an airplane?” the teacher asked.
“At the airport,” the children answered, in great excitement at knowing the answer.
These children, who come from a diversity of backgrounds — Hispanic, African American and Arab American — most of whom live in low-income households in the city, may have never flown on a plane or never even stepped foot in an airport but they’re learning about the great big world around them because of their dedicated teachers.
El Mundo del Nino is one of five early learning programs operated by Diocesan Catholic Charities. The other four programs are El Mundo de Colores, Friendship Corner II, LaVida Too and LaVida III. All five schools are located in the city of Paterson and more than 500 children, ages 3 to 5 years old, attend these preschools. Catholic Charities’ early learning programs implement high quality instruction in safe, nurturing and supportive environments that allow its students to develop physically, socially, emotional and cognitively.
Recently, El Mundo del Nino received a visit by Barbara and Peter Ripp, a couple from Greenwich, Conn., who formerly were parishioners of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township. For almost two decades, they have been supporters of the early childhood learning programs oat Catholic Charities, supporting it financially through an endowment. Last December, they added to it by giving a significant donation bringing the endowment principle to more than $1 million. The endowment is named after their son, Christopher, who died when he was 26 years old.
On the day of the Ripps’ visit, Msgr. James Mahoney, pastor emeritus of Corpus Christi and diocesan vicar general, led the blessing of a special plaque in Christopher Ripp’s memory now at front entrance of El Mundo del Nino. It acknowledges Barbara and Peter Ripp for establishing the endowment and Msgr. Mahoney for inspiring such generous stewardship. Also present were Tim Potter, diocesan director of development, who was instrumental in helping the Ripps establish the fund; Scott Milliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities and staff members of Catholic Charities.
Msgr Mahoney said, “The $1 million endowment established at Catholic Charities by Barbara and Peter Ripp in memory of their son, Christopher, is another proof of the axiom that the greatest measure of a person’s life is not so much what they did, but what they left behind to grow. Chris, who went home to God far too early, was a gentle and kind soul who loved children. By making it possible for so many children in Paterson to participate in early childhood education, Barbara and Peter are making certain that the memory of their son will continue to cause good things to happen. Seeing the wonderful smiling faces of the children already in the program this week, I just imagined how happy Chris would be to know that his parents were making this possible for even more children. I remember his smile. Today, it is even brighter due to his parent’s generosity.”
“Barbara and Peter Ripp epitomize selflessness. Through the years, their generous support of Catholic Charities, namely our Early Learning Programs, have made a difference in the lives of thousands of children and their families. We are blessed to have support of friends, like the Ripp Family, who allow us to provide help and create hope for many people in need each day,” Milliken added.
Through the years, interest from the endowment has helped provide scholarship money to some of the neediest children in the city of Paterson. Currently because of the endowment, a number of pre-school children at the centers are provided with before and/or after school care and summer programming. The family of these children are not eligible for subsides provided by the 4Cs of Passaic County, an agency that provides childcare financial assistance. Because the children are able attend these programs at Catholic Charities, the parents are able to either go to work or further their education and do not have to worrying about their children as they are in a safe, high quality learning environment.
Bob Jacob, associate executive director of Catholic Family and Community Services, an agency of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “All of the funds from the Ripp Family Foundation support children and families enrolled in Catholic Charities early learning programs. Funds donated from the Ripp family have supported the cost of staffing the before/after school program. No donations are ever used for administrative use. The Ripp family has made an immense difference in the lives of children. God bless these lovely people.”
On behalf of their son, Barbara and Peter Ripp said, “Supporting this program really touches our hearts and it’s absolutely beautiful to see Catholic Charities in action. It’s a place where everybody who works here is so kind and wonderful. After our son died, we spoke to Msgr. Mahoney that we really would love to do something in his memory. We spoke about a few ideas and this place came to mind.”
With the help of Msgr. Mahoney and through the diocesan development office, the Ripps were able to have their dreams met to honor their son and establish the endowment for the early learning programs of CFCS. The Ripps were often given updates from the development office about the children and news on the program. The Ripps have also made several other visits before to personally witness how so many children in Paterson are benefiting.
“We are so grateful to the Ripps for their incredible commitment. They are true stewards who share their time, talent and financial resources on behalf of those people in need who look to the Church for love, compassion and assistance in difficult times,” said Potter. “The diocesan Development Office stands ready to assist like-minded parishioners who may wish to include diocesan or parish ministries as part of their overall philanthropic goals. Whether it is establishing an endowment in memory of a loved one or making a bequest earmarked for a specific ministry, we are happy to offer ideas and provide guidance to our parishioners any way.”
Whether it’s helping the addicted find hope and healing or supporting those with development disabilities to find a home filled with love and happiness, Catholic Charities has so many different ministries that allow donors to choose one that speaks to their own hearts. For the Ripps, the early learning centers fit right in with their desires. Barbara Ripp started in early childhood education and Christopher Ripp had been a social worker for children.
Msgr. Mahoney said, “Catholic Charities, one of the treasures of our diocese, depends on thousands of people to support their programs in bringing the love of Jesus to so many. I hope that this Ripp Endowment will remind many others of what can be accomplished to help those in need. Some can make a small donation. Others can make a larger donation. Every cent is needed so that those who are poor might be valued, supported, and lifted up by those who care.”