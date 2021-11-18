PASSAIC St. Joseph Parish here welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during his pastoral visit to the faith community on Nov. 14 to celebrate a Mass to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of regaining independence in Poland and the Year of St. Joseph. At the mostly Polish community, many of the parishioners dressed in their native attire for the Bishop’s pastoral visit.
The mother church of the Polish parishes in the Diocese, St. Joseph’s was organized in Passaic in 1892. A frame building was purchased on Quincy Street. So quickly did the parish grow that a new church was built on Monroe and Parker Streets in 1901. St. Joseph’s was instrumental in the founding of new Polish parishes in Passaic, Garfield, and Clifton.