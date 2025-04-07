Pope Francis’ Angelus Messages: Lent as a time of Healing and ‘the finger of God’

Have you heard (or wondered) how Pope Francis is doing, especially since he left the hospital two weeks ago? As I began writing this column on Sunday morning, April 6, I was surprised when I “Googled” Pope Francis to learn that he had made a (surprise) public appearance that same morning at the Vatican, and it was wonderful to see him looking so well. Since the beginning of his pontificate, the Holy Father has given special attention to “those on the peripheries.” It is likely that understanding the isolation that comes from a long illness, Pope Francis wanted to show his closeness to the sick by joining, even briefly, the Jubilee for the Sick and Health Care Workers.