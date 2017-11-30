Bishop approves Pope John XXIII Movement based at Paterson parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli officially approved the Pope John XXIII Movement in the Diocese of Paterson, with its base at St. Anthony of Padua Parish here on Nov. 17.



After four years of service at St. Anthony of Padua, the Spanish-speaking ministry was approved to organize three-day conversion retreats to promote evangelization efforts in the Diocese. This lay ministry has contributed dedicated service to the parish by providing maintenance and repair for the church and its different buildings, faith-formation classes, service in other ministries, family events, and fundraisers. Now with the opportunity to run retreats, the Pope John XXIII Movement can evangelize at a greater scale than before by branching out to different parishes throughout the Diocese.



Founded by Nelson Rivera in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, this ministry’s goal of leading marginalized communities to God embarked on its first retreat July 13-15, 1973, on the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, who later became the ministry’s patron. Eventually, the Movement spread to 11 countries worldwide, and now to 22 dioceses within the United States. The ministry consists of parochial, diocesan, national, and international committees to ensure it runs true to its spirituality and in accordance with canonical teachings.



After completing the retreat, participants are encouraged to attend faith-formation classes and weekly meetings to strengthen their faith and personal relationship with God. Rooted in Eucharistic Adoration, the ministry serves the Church and its people through love, surrender, and sacrifice, as is its motto. With this approval, the Paterson chapter of the Pope John XXIII Movement is preparing itself for the workload of this new mission of widespread evangelization.

