Pope Leo XIV: His first words, his first message, and first homily – What is he saying to us?
“Habemus Papam!” I hope that many of you, dear readers had the opportunity to hear and see the announcement on this past Thursday, May 8, a little after 1 p.m. EST, that “We have a (new) Pope.” Then to hear that the cardinals, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, had chosen Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost of the United States was something that very few, one of whom was our own Msgr. Raymond Kupke, had predicted. Some had said, “there would never be an American Pope,” but it is good to remember that very few had expected a Pope from Poland 47 years ago or a “Jesuit Pope” from Argentina 12 years ago. We rejoice and give thanks to God that we now have Pope Leo XIV.
It is fairly common to hear a bishop say, “Peace be with you,” as that is the traditional way that a bishop offers the greeting at the beginning of each Mass. To hear the new Bishop of Rome and Successor of Peter speak those words of the Risen Jesus, “Peace be with you” as his first words is something that I find very encouraging, hopeful, and comforting.