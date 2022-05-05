CLIFTON Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli said he was “surprised and happy” to learn recently that Pope Francis had appointed him as a full member of the Holy See’s Congregation of Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments Feb. 22. The Holy Father had previously appointed him to the Congregation from 2016 until he retired as the ordinary of the Paterson Diocese in 2020.
A world-renowned Scripture scholar, Bishop Serratelli, 78, told The Beacon that his current appointment to the Congregation ends when he turns 80 years old on April 18, 2024. He is the only member of the Congregation from the U.S.
The Congregation's purview encompasses the regulation of the liturgy and the sacraments. Over the years, the Bishop has shared his expertise and insights on Scripture, liturgy, translations of liturgical texts, and other matters at both the national and international levels of the Church — important work that sometimes took him far from the Diocese and even the U.S.
“I was surprised by the Pope’s appointment. I’m happy that the Holy Father wants me to serve the Church in this capacity,” said Bishop Serratelli, who was informed last month about his appointment. He then informed his successor, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. Bishop Serratelli said the position might require some travel.
Today, Bishop Serratelli continues as the Catholic chair of the International Dialogue with the Baptist World Alliance for the Vatican.
He previously served with the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL), which develops English translations of liturgical books of the Roman Rite that were originally written in Latin. He served as a full member and was elected two terms as its chairman. Under his leadership, ICEL developed the third English translation of the Roman missal.
In addition, Bishop Serratelli served as a member of the Vox Clara, which reviews English translations of liturgical text from countries around the world and makes recommendations as part of a more involved process.
In response to the news, Bishop Sweeney said Bishop Serratelli’s “deep knowledge of Sacred Scripture and the Sacred Liturgy” has served the work of the Congregation in the past. Also, the Bishop’s work with ICEL “makes him an invaluable source of knowledge and wisdom” for the Congregation.
“I was happy, but not surprised,” Bishop Sweeney said of Bishop Serratelli’s appointment. He noted, “It is fitting that Bishop Serratelli should have been appointed to this important role on Feb. 22, the Feast of the Chair of Peter, because he has always faithfully exercised his ministry ‘cum Petro et sub Petro,’ or ‘with Peter and under his authority.’ In the name of the Diocese of Paterson, I offer Bishop Serratelli best wishes and a promise of prayers, along with our affection and esteem,” said Bishop Sweeney.
On the national level, Bishop Serratelli served the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) as the elected chairman of the Committee on Doctrine, was twice elected chairman of the Committee on Divine Worship, chairman for the Ad-Hoc Subcommittee of the Review Scripture Translations, a member of the Committee on Women in the Church, and the Ad-Hoc Committee for the Review of Catechism. The Bishop also has been a member of the USCCB’s Administrative Committee and an elected member of its Executive Committee.
Father Jared Brogan, director of the diocesan Office of Worship, called Bishop Serratelli’s appointment to the Congregation “a great blessing for both the universal Church and our local Church in Paterson.
“Bishop Serratelli will continue to bring his wisdom and love of the Church and her liturgy into this role, which will impact the way we as a Church give praise and worship to God,” Father Brogan told The Beacon.