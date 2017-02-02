‘Power of One’

Richard A. Sokerka

﻿This year’s March for Life on Jan. 27 was re-energized like never before, thanks to the largest crowd in recent history, tabbed at more than 500,00 people, and in part, to our nation’s new administration. That support led to more national coverage than ever before by the secular media, which has always turned its collective backs on the March as if it had never happened over the last 44 years.



But the times have changed in a heartbeat because the new administration considers the life and dignity of the unborn child as the most pressing issue of social justice in the United States. Vice President Mike Pence attested to that when he spoke to the crowd at the March for Life.



In just first week of the new administration, there have already been two major victories for the pro-life movement. Last Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restoring the Mexico City Policy, which states that foreign non-governmental organizations may not receive federal funding if they perform or promote abortions as part of family planning.



And last Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its first major pro-life bill of the new year to solidify in law the current policy of no federal funding of abortions. Federal funding for abortion is largely prohibited under the 40-year-old Hyde Amendment, named after its original sponsor, Rep. Henry Hyde, R-Ill. However, that amendment has to be passed by Congress every year as a “rider” to appropriations bills, clarifying that the taxpayer dollars cannot be used for abortions. The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), would solidify the policy in law so that it does not need to be annually reapproved by Congress. It would also expand protections against taxpayer funding of abortion to other areas, such as federal employee health plans and the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that no federal subsidies fund abortion coverage in health plans.



The theme for this year’s March for Life was “The Power of One,” symbolized by a small candle dispelling the darkness. All who attended the March were empowered by speakers with the message that each person’s efforts for the pro-life cause make a difference and that the new administration now has their backs and will work tirelessly to pass pro-life legislation as a unified voice to protect the voiceless in the womb.