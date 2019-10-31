Praying the Rosary for Life

PATERSON The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here held its first praying of the Rosary for Life before the 11:30 a.m. Mass in English on Oct. 27. Bishop Serratelli, who served as main celebrant and homilist of the liturgy during his pastoral visit to the cathedral, joined participants in the rosary, which included the Knights of Columbus, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist Council 17254; children of its religious education program; members of its Young Prophets, a youth ministry program; benefactors to its project to renovate the Rodimer Center and construct a new parish center; and parishioners. After the Mass, a reception was held for the benefactors and parishioners.