Precious Blood Sisters mark jubilee anniversaries at Mass with Bishop Sweeney

PATERSON Three Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood marked significant anniversaries in religious life during Mass celebrated in St. Gerard Majella Church here July 24. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was main celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by diocesan and religious priests serving at the parish and beyond. The three sisters who celebrated anniversaries were Sister Josephine Alderuccio, who marked 60 years in religious life, and Sister Sheeba Thomas and Sister Regi Varghese, who both marked 25 years in religious life. The order runs St. Michael’s Junior Day Nursery in the city.