BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Knights of Columbus honor bishops, diocesan priests at annual dinner

EAST HANOVER The Paterson Federation Knights of Columbus held their annual “Pride in Our Priests” dinner at the Hanover Manor here Nov. 20. Traditionally, every November, the Paterson Federation encourages all its member councils in the Diocese to invite the priests from their parishes to attend the dinner held in their honor as a way of thanking the priests for their service to the Church, the Diocese, their parish and the community.