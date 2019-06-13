CHATHAM Bishop Serratelli presided at the Diocese’s annual Priests Jubilee Mass on June 4 in St. Patrick Church here to celebrate the significant ordination anniversaries — 25, 40, 50 and 60 years — that 16 priests, who serve or have served the Church of Paterson, are celebrating this year. During the well-attended liturgy, the Bishop thanked almighty God for the gift of the jubilarians’ priesthoods.
At 11 a.m. that day, Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant of the Mass which honored jubilarians from both the Diocese and religious orders.
Celebrating 60 years as priests this year: Msgr. P. Kevin Flanagan; Missionary Servant of the Most Holy Trinity Father Ralph Frisch; Benedictine Father Beatus T. Lucey; Benedictine Father Rembert F. Reilly and Msgr. John B. Wehrlen.
Priests celebrating 50 years are: Msgr. Mark Giordani; Missionary Servant of the Most Holy Trinity Father Peter J. Krebs; Franciscan Father Brice Leavins; Father Brendan Murray and Father Frank O’Grady.
Jubilarians celebrating 40 years are Msgr. Christopher DiLella and Jesuit Father Kirk Reynolds.
Priests marking 25 years are: Franciscan Father of the Renewal Herald Brock; Father John P. Hanley; Benedictine Father John Hesketh and Franciscan Father of the Renewal Terry Messer.
“We gather this morning with joy to thank almighty God for the grace that he has gifted to us through the holy priesthood. We thank you for all the blessings that come to our priests, especially those who are celebrating significant anniversaries, and all the blessings that have come through them to our people and for this great mystery — the great mystery of the Eucharist,” Bishop Serratelli said at the start of the Mass to those assembled, among them concelebrating priests, including many of the jubilarians; deacons; religious; and laity, who filled St. Patrick’s.
During the Mass, Father Murray, who will serve as temporary administrator of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Branchville until the end of summer and who is a 50-year jubilarian, delivered the homily. In it, he reminded his fellow honorees to radiate the “glory of God” to others in word and deed. Afterward, the Bishop led the jubilarians in the renewal of the priestly promises that they made on their ordination day.
In his homily Father Murray, who will officially retire as pastor of Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary Parish in Dover June 13, told the jubilarians: “The Lord is telling us that we should hold ourselves, always and everywhere, responsible for, as St. Paul says, ‘the blood of others’ — that what we do and say publicly or privately should be done at the service of the Lord and others.” Priests also should be praying for, encouraging and “building up” God’s people, he said.
“Never stop growing in knowing the Lord Jesus Christ — that we know him as a friend and speak in a way that makes clear that he’s a friend to us. Our lives should make clear that the love the Lord Jesus has for us and the love we have for one another is real,” said Father Murray, ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 20, 1968 in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “We look forward with a growing desire— whether we are 60 or 50 or 40 or 25 years ordained or newly ordained — to come to live in the glory of the Lord Jesus — a joy that should shine on our faces and should be with us for the adventure of our lives even here on earth to be a taste for us and those around us of the glory that the Gospel speaks of: a glory that will last forever and ever, amen,” the priest said.
During the Mass, Father Richard Bay, pastor of St. Simon the Apostle Parish in Green Pond and diocesan minister to senior priests, called out the names of the jubilarians. Those in attendance stood up and responded “Present.” Then, Bishop Serratelli led them in renewing their priestly vows. Afterward, Deacon Peter Cistaro of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, director of the diocesan Permanent Diaconate, led the congregation in General Intercessions, praying for Pope Francis and the Bishop “that be true witnesses to Christ;” for the jubilarians “that they may be strengthened by the rich and unfailing gifts of the Holy Spirit;” for newly ordained priests “that they will grow more and more in the image of Jesus Christ;” for “the perseverance of our seminarians in formation,” and for “an increase in vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life.”
After the choir of St. Patrick School sang a hymn, led by Maggie Hanson, the parish music director, the Bishop concluded the Mass by leading worshippers in reciting the Prayer for Vocations, which he authored. He also thanked all those who organized the Jubilee Mass, and all those who attended — clergy, religious and laity — as a sign of support to those priests being honored.
“When we gather as a presbyterate to celebrate the significant anniversaries of our brother priests, ultimately we are celebrating the fidelity of God. That we are priests is God’s choice. That we remain priests — holy in his eyes and the faithful — is God’s gift. We join in gratitude for God’s fidelity to us through the grace he has given us to serve his holy people,” said Bishop Serratelli. He also offered the priests in attendance two suggestions: that they celebrate Mass everyday “offering it for the living and the dead” and that they “practice charity at all times — the real proof that we have imitated what we offer and that we have become what we have eaten in the Eucharist.”
After the Mass, Msgr. Kevin Flanagan told The Beacon how joy-filled he was to be marking his 60th anniversary as a priest. “I love the Lord. I love the Church. I love the people of God,” he said. “I am happy to have lived this long and to be blessed with good health. I am very thankful for the blessings of my family, friends and the many parishioners I was able to serve over the years.”