Pro-life Catholics join in rosary procession to abortion clinic after Mass in Morristown

On March 2, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the monthly Mass and Rosary Procession for Life at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Morristown. Several priests serving the Paterson Diocese concelebrated the Mass, including Father Duberney Villamizar, St. Margaret’s pastor.
After the Mass, Bishop Sweeney led congregants in a procession to Planned Parenthood on Speedwell Avenue under rainy skies. Holding umbrellas, a few of them carried signs in English and Spanish that promoted respect for life as they prayed the rosary for an end to abortion.
A Mass and procession for life is held on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. at St. Margaret’s. Priests and faithful from around the diocese are invited to join.