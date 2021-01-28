Pro-life gut punch

Richard A. Sokerka
So much for the “unity and healing” of the nation President Biden called for in his inaugural address Jan. 20.
Two days later, on Jan. 22, the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, while the prolife community was fasting and praying for an end to this abomination, President Biden and Vice President Harris issued a statement delivering a gut punch to everyone who believes in the sanctity of life in the womb.
“We are committed to codifying Roe in law and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. As the Biden-Harris Administration begins in this critical moment, now is the time to rededicate ourselves to ensuring that all individuals have access to the health care they need,” it said.
Response was swift from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). “We strongly urge the President to reject abortion and promote life-affirming aid to women and communities in need,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Jan. 22. “It is deeply disturbing and tragic that any President would praise and commit to codifying a Supreme Court ruling that denies unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life, under the euphemistic disguise of a health service,” he said.
“I take this opportunity to remind all Catholics that the Catechism states, ‘Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.’ Public officials are responsible for not only their personal beliefs, but also the effects of their public actions. Roe’s elevation of abortion to the status of a protected right and its elimination of state restrictions paved the way for the violent deaths of more than 62 million innocent unborn children and for countless women who experience the heartache of loss, abandonment, and violence,” Archbishop Naumann said.
We agree that no President should ever defend denying the right to life of unborn children, let alone one who professes to be Catholic. On his first day in office, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited Biden’s “Catholicism” when asked questions about abortion. While choosing not to answer the inquiries, she said, “He is a devout Catholic, and somebody who attends church regularly.”
The press should have then asked her, “Why has this ‘devout Catholic’ hardened his heart to the life of the child in the womb and why does he not believe the teachings of his Church on the evil of abortion?”
It should be noted that on Jan. 18, the White House posted a statement on its website declaring Jan. 22 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day.
The White House proclamation read in part, “Every human life is a gift to the world. Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.” It called for “protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born.”
Too bad the new President did not read it before it was summarily wiped clean by his staff from the White House website.