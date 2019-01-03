‘Pro-Life is Pro-Science’

Preparations underway for 46th annual March for Life

Buses from around the Diocese heading to Washington for March for Life Here is a list of parish groups with buses heading to Washington, D.C. for the 46th annual March for Life Jan. 18. The bus list was compiled by the diocesan Respect Life Office as of Dec. 26.



Independent (Bus departs from Shop Rite Rt. 206, Chester.) $15/adults. $10/students. Departs 7 a.m., returns 10 p.m. Andy Schlafly aschlafly@aol.com (908) 719-8608.



Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville. Sponsored by Don Bosco Knights of Columbus Council 7784. $10/adults. Free/children and students. 5:30 a.m. Mass. Leaves 6 a.m., returns 10 p.m. Jennifer Durso (973) 948-3185.



St. Mary, Denville. Departs Gardener Field, 6 a.m. Jim Rizos (973) 627-2596.



Holy Family, Florham Park. $20/adult. Free/child. Departs, 7:45 a.m. Returns, 10:15 p.m. Barbara and Frank Tinari, tinarifr@shu.edu



St. Jude the Apostle, Hardyston. Father Michael Rodak (973) 827-8030. St.judehamburg@embarqmail.com



St. Vincent Martyr, Madison. $20/suggested donation. Julie McGurn (973) 408-9042.



St. Joseph, Mendham (also includes St. Lawrence, Chester). Free will offering. Departs St. Joseph Church 6:45 a.m. Tom Quaglia (908) 347-9660. tquaglia@ptc.com



St. Michael, Netcong (also includes St. Jude, Budd Lake; St. Therese, Succasunna; St. Elizabeth, Flanders). Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 3665. Free will offering. Departs St. Michael Church 6:15 a.m. John Hand (973) 670-7457.



St. Vincent DePaul Parish, Stirling. $30/person. Bring bag lunch and money for dinner. 6 a.m. Mass Returns 9-10 p.m. Terry Kessilmier (908) 647-0118. tkesselmeyer@stvincentschurch.org



CLIFTON Every year, hundreds of thousands of pro-life advocates from across the country descend upon the nation’s capital for the world’s largest pro-life event to be a voice for the voiceless — babies in the womb. Across the Diocese of Paterson parishes have begun preparations to participate in the 46th annual March for Life to be held Jan. 18.



Buses will leave from locations throughout the Diocese and those interested in taking part in the March for Life can contact parishes or groups, who will be hosting the buses. (See bus list, page 12.)



The annual March for Life marks the Jan. 22, 1973 decision of the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. The theme for this year’s March for Life is “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.”



Dr. Mary Mazzarella, a retired pediatrician, who is diocesan director of the Respect Life Office, said, “Each year hundreds of thousands of men, women and children brave the January weather to attend the March for Life. They come because they know that the baby in the womb is made in the image and likeness of God. In addition, it is an established scientific fact that life begins at fertilization and that the baby in the womb can survive with proper medical care outside the womb after 20 weeks of gestation.”



This year’s March for Life begins with a rally at noon at 12th Street on the National Mall, in between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive. Before the rally, there will be a live podcast with nationally-syndicated radio host Ben Shapiro from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a musical interlude with Sidewalk Prophets. At the rally, Abby Johnson, author of “Unplanned: The Dramatic True Story of a Former Planned Parent­hood Leader's Eye-Opening Journey across the Life Line,” will also speak along with Shapiro.



Around 1 p.m. the March will begin up Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court building and Capitol Building. After finishing the March, “Silent No More” testimonies will take place on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. Participants are also encouraged to meet with members of Con­gress to discuss pro-life issues.



Father Michael Rodak, pastor of St. Jude Parish in Hardyston and diocesan pilgrimage director, said, “We attend every year, because first of all, we give thanks for our own lives. It is a great gift we received from God and we pray many babies will have the same opportunity. Life is precious and so meaningful.”



In Washington, Father Rodak, who has attended 25 marches through the years, will celebrate Mass in St. Peter Church on Capitol Hill a few blocks from the March at 12:10 p.m.



Because the March falls on a workday every year, many laypersons from around the Diocese use vacation days or personal time to attend the March, which shows the deep commitment many have to the fight against abortion. Many students will also attend the March, traveling with diocesan high schools or parish groups.



“Science is behind the pro-life movement. We see that medical and technological advancements always affirm the pro-life movement, for example, DNA is present at fertilization and no fingerprint on earth, past, present, or future, is the same. We know, too, a baby’s heart beats at just six weeks and we can distinctly observe it ourselves with ultrasound technology,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “As science progresses, we see clearly that every life is unique from day one in the womb.”

