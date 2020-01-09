Pro-life is Pro-women

CLIFTON One hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment was passed giving women in the U.S. the right to vote for the first time. Today in 2020, the March for Life, the world’s largest pro-life event, is linking itself to the women’s suffrage movement as it marks its century anniversary.
The theme of this year’s March is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.” Across the country, hundreds of thousands of pro-life advocates will journey to the nation’s capital. In the Diocese, parishes have already begun preparations to participate in the 47th annual March for Life to be held Friday, Jan. 24. Locally, buses will leave from locations throughout the Diocese and those interested in participating can contact parishes or groups that will be hosting a bus. There will also be local and state events in the days leading up to the March.
The March for Life marks the Jan. 22, 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. “The 47th annual March for Life is the world’s largest annual human rights demonstration,” said Jean Mancini, president of the March for Life.
Dr. Mary Mazzarella, a retired pediatrician, who is diocesan director of the Respect Life Office, said, “Each year women, men and children in the thousands, not only from the United States but also from other countries, participate in the March for Life in Washington, D.C. In the past, these marchers have braved some terrible January weather but they still atte nd faithfully. This year, with the passage of ‘infanticide bills’ in several states it is even more important to show our solidarity for the baby who survives an abortion and is not allowed to receive any medical care, left alone to die. It is an established scientific fact that life begins at fertilization and that the baby in the womb can survive with proper medical care outside the womb after 20 weeks of gestation.”
The March will begin with a pre-rally concert from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a rally program and the March at noon at 12th Street on the National Mall. Speakers at the rally include Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ); Marjorie Dannenfesler, president of Susan B. Anthony List; Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family; Elisa Martinez, founder of the New Mexico Alliance for Life; David Platt, pastor at McLean Bible Church; Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-Mo); State Representative Katrina Jackson (D-La); Melissa Ohden, survivor of a failed saline infusion abortion, and Claire Culwell, survivor of a failed surgical abortion.
At the annual Youth Rally, which will be held on Jan. 23 at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington,
Charlotte Pence, New York Times bestselling author and the daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, will speak along with Allie Beth Stuckey, podcast host, author, and speaker; Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood clinic director and now CEO of And Then There Were None; Phil King, songwriter and worship leader; Christina Marie Bennett, pro-life activist and speaker; Bryan Kemper , founder of Rock for Life, Stand True, and Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity; The Restless, a Christian rock band and Angelica Park, Miss San Antonio’s Outstanding Teen.
“We are thrilled to host such dedicated pro-life champions at this year’s March for Life and Youth Rally,” said Jeanne Mancini. “We look forward to uniting with these speakers to both encourage and educate the nation on the inherent dignity of every human life.”
After the rally, the March will begin up Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court building and Capitol Building. After finishing the March, Silent No More testimonies will take place outside the U.S. Supreme Court and participants are encouraged to meet with members of Congress to discuss the importance of pro-life issues.
Father Michael Rodak, pastor of St. Jude Parish and diocesan pilgrimage director, said, “Undoubtedly and unmistakable for us is to avoid the importance of the March this year, which is a federal election year. This is a pivotal year for who is elected as President and those who are elected to run Congress. They will shape policy for years to come. With some elected officials supporting infanticide and euthanasia, and politicians more concerned with being pro-abortion than pro-child in the womb, we will need to have our voices speak loudly for the voiceless” (at the March and in the voting booth).
In Washington, Father Rodak, who has attended the March for more than 25 years, will celebrate Mass in St. Peter Church on Capitol Hill, a few blocks from the March at 12:10 p.m. Parishioners of St. Peter’s will offer hospitality with light refreshments for those taking part in the March and make their facilities available to them.
Because the March falls on a workday every year, many laypersons from around the Diocese use vacation days or personal time to attend the March, which shows their deep commitment to the fight against abortion. Many students will also attend the March traveling with diocesan high schools or parish groups.
The March for Life organization offers a mobile app to stay up-to-date with the March and other information.
“Life is so precious,” Father Rodak said. “We must speak up for that defenseless child in the womb. We need to speak up for moms to be and the children they carry in the image and love of the Holy Family, in which true, willful devotion to the child Jesus was most paramount and serves as the rallying cry for the voiceless at this year’s March for Life.”