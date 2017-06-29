BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop presides at profession of final vows for Carmelite sister

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli presided at the solemn profession of final vows for Discalced Carmelite Sister Judith Kallah in the chapel of the Monastery of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel here June 19.



The religious sister made vows of chastity, poverty and obedience before the Bishop with many members from the order and visitors to the monastery as witnesses to the profession. The Discalced Carmelites are a cloistered community who have been in Morristown since 1926. The present Carmelite monastery was built in 1940. Mother Therese Katulski is the prioress and Carmelite Father Pius Sammut is spiritual director for the sisters.