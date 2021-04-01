Program draws rave reviews

MORRISTOWN Father Jayke Parinas, parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Mountain and St. Mark parishes in Long Valley, came with questions about canon law and marriage on March 23 to Loyola Jesuit Center here. There, he and a group of his fellow new diocesan priests got expert answers to their questions on the subject from the judicial vicar of the Diocese of Scranton, Pa., during the second monthly live session of a new program in Paterson: Ongoing Formation of Newly Ordained Priests.
At the Jesuit retreat center, Father Jeffrey Tudgay of Scranton spoke about how canon law applies to issues that might concern couples, who are seeking marriage in the Catholic Church, and answered priests’ questions, including from Father Parinas, who conducts pre-wedding and marriage counseling at his parishes. Priests from the Class of 2020, Father Parinas’ year, and the Class of 2019, along with some members of classes that go back to 2016, have been attending the monthly sessions of the new formation program. It gives them “quality time” to pray and eat together, learn more about an aspect of their ministry and join in fellowship with each other and Bishop Kevin Sweeney, who has attended and been part of the dialogue of the two live sessions held so far.
“I appreciate what the Diocese is doing for us. There are many things that priests learn in seminary that we forgot or never learned. It’s great to know that our Bishop is working hard for us and with his new program is also helping us prepare for our roles in the priesthood in the future, for instance as pastors,” said Father Parinas, among the five men Bishop Sweeney ordained to the priesthood last Aug. 1.“The program also gives us an opportunity for priests to break bread with each other and get to know each other better,” he said.
The new priests “break bread” with lunch at these sessions, held from 12:30 to 5 p.m., after a greeting by Bishop Sweeney and group prayer followed by learning more about a facet of their priestly ministry. During the first live session at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization in Madison, Deacon Thomas Shubeck, an adjunct professor of pastoral theology at Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, spoke about mental health. It was followed by priests’ questions and the Bishop’s comments. Then, the priests have free time to interact with each other, followed by a closing prayer, said Father Jared Brogan, diocesan director of the Worship Office, who has been coordinating the program.
“Priests find that during the course of their ministries, questions arise. It is important to have continuing education and formation of priests to answer these questions. The priesthood should have the same expectations as any other profession — that priests be up to date on things,” said Father Brogan, noting that the program seeks to provide the priests with the four types of formation that they received in seminary: academic, spiritual, human, and pastoral. “At the sessions, Bishop Sweeney is encouraging and shares his extensive previous experience as a priest and pastor in the Brooklyn Diocese. Also, the new priests get to intermingle and become a support to each other,” he said.
The program continues on Thursday, April 29 with a session that will feature a talk by Father Joseph Fonti, pastor of the Church of St. Mel in Queens in the Brooklyn Diocese. It also will include an introduction to the Mentor Program, an initiative that will be launched to pair up a more experienced priest of the Diocese with a newer priest. Recently, the diocesan Presbyteral Council outlined its expectations for this initiative, which is expected to be expanded later to include the pairing of more experienced pastors with new pastors, Father Brogan said.
“A bishop has concern for all the priests of his diocese but especially the newly ordained, making sure that they are doing OK and supporting them personally and in their priestly ministries. The Bishop and the Diocese have a responsibility to provide for those the best they can,” Bishop Sweeney told The Beacon. “I’m happy to have the opportunity to spend time with and get to know each of the new priests in a more relaxed environment,” the Bishop said.
Last fall, Father Brogan began the Ongoing Formation of Newly Ordained Priests as directed by Bishop Sweeney. It is the revival and retooling of a previous program for new priests in the Diocese. Father Brogan met with each new priest and then, following COVID-19 safety procedures, held a videoconference between the Bishop and the priests in December. The Bishop asked how the priests were doing, especially during the pandemic, while the priests got to know the Bishop better, voiced any of their concerns, and suggested relevant topics for the upcoming sessions. They include: parish administration, staff communication, and the particulars of certain parish ministries, such as bereavement and youth ministry, Father Brogan said.
Another priest at the March 23 session was Father Nico Quintos, also in the Class of 2020, who serves as parochial vicar of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton.
“This has been helpful in getting me deeper into my priestly ministry and giving me more tools in my priestly toolbox for when I need them. I feel inspired and encouraged,” said Father Quintos, who told The Beacon that he hopes to learn more about parish administration in future sessions. “A priest must be a caretaker of his parishioners’ souls first but also must be caretaker of the parish’s resources,” he said.
Father Quintos called Bishop Sweeney “down to earth” in his interactions with the priests at the sessions.
“I’m very comfortable with the Bishop. He is warm, is a people person and is easy to speak with. He cares about us, is engaged, and is interested in what is best for us, which ultimately is what’s best for our people,” Father Quintos said.