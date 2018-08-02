Protecting human life

Richard A. Sokerka

Starting Friday, Aug. 3, and continuing every Friday for nine weeks until Sept. 28, the faithful are invited to participate with Catholics nationwide in a weekly moment of prayer for the legal protection of human life.



The nationwide “Novena for the Legal Protection of Human Life,” is being launched by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, after the contentious reaction to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. As soon as Kennedy announced his retirement, pro-abortion groups began lobbying the U.S. Senate to reject any nominee who does not promise to endorse Roe v. Wade. This reaction raises grave concerns about a confirmation process that is being grossly distorted by efforts to subject judicial nominees to a litmus test of support for abortion.



A prime example of this is the comment last week by Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) who stated, it would be “complicit in the evil” to support President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.



Each Friday, participants will have the opportunity to join in a nine-week effort of prayer, fasting and education that a change in the U.S. Supreme Court will move our nation closer to the day when every human being is protected in law and welcomed in life.



As part of the novena, participants can receive weekly prayer reminders by text message or email. In addition to the current invitation to fast on Fridays, participants will be encouraged to pray one Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be for this intention and will receive important facts about how Roe is not health care, is bad law, and fails women.



To sign up for this life changing novena go to: www.usccb.org/pray to begin fasting, and praying for the legal protection of human life.

