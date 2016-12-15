Protecting life in the womb

Richard A. Sokerka

﻿Members of the State Senate held a press conference in Trenton Dec. 5, with the support of N.J. Right to Life, to urge passage of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (S2026) that would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks. Medical studies have shown unborn children can feel pain in the womb at least by 20 weeks, if not before.



However, the press conference for such important and needed legislation received little or no attention in the secular media, maybe because they were too busy covering the animal activists who were protesting the state’s annual bear hunt.



That’s unfortunate because every person who values human life needs to support theses courageous legislators who are fighting to protect life in the womb.



The first prime sponsor of the bill is Sen. Steve Oroho (R-24), whose district encompasses many towns in the Diocese of the Paterson in Sussex and Morris counties.



“Our humanity is closely defined by how we treat those who are most vulnerable,” he said. “The Book of Proverbs tells us to ‘Speak out on behalf of the voiceless,’ and for the rights of all who are vulnerable. It is a sad commentary that so many leaders fail to treat the unborn as such.



“As a parent, grandparent and a lifelong pro-life advocate, I cannot stand by and allow a single defenseless unborn child to endure the excruciating pain caused by abortion. The legislature has a sacred responsibility to safeguard every human life,” Oroho said.



Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (R-26), whose district also includes towns in the Diocese of Paterson and is a key sponsor of the bill, said, “We call on those who control the legislative agenda to stand up for the rights of innocent unborn children. For who is more vulnerable than a baby who can feel pain in the womb, but cannot cry out for help? It is time for our leaders to listen to these children’s silent screams.



“This legislature takes great pride in advocating for all manner of living creatures with the exception of innocent unborn children. Since when did animals become more important than unborn children? This legislature must to do what is right and protect these babies with the same veracity that we defend animals,” he said.



We urge all Catholics to take time during this very busy Advent season to write to their state legislators and urge them to pass Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.



What a Christmas gift that would be to children in the womb!